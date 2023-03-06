Leverkusen thrash Hertha

BERLIN: A dominant performance from France forward Moussa Diaby kept Bayer Leverkusen´s faint hopes of European football alive with a 4-1 home win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.
Diaby scored one, set up another and proved dangerous throughout. He was ably assisted by teenager Florian Wirtz as Leverkusen won just their second match from their past six.
Leverkusen opened the scoring on 13 minutes through Iran striker Sardar Azmoun, who was set up by a cutback from Jeremie Frimpong. Frimpong scored an almost identical goal 10 minutes later, this time set up by Diaby.
