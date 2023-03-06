Police ready to meet challenges: IGP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Sunday said though Dera Ismail Khan was a tough region in terms of establishing law and order, the police were ready to meet challenges.

He was addressing a police darbar at DI Khan Police Lines. It was his first visit to his hometown after assuming the charge of his office as IGP.

The police chief informed that two-thirds of the terrorist incidents in the country took place in KP, adding that in most of the incidents, law enforcement agencies, especially the KP police, were targetted.

Earlier, the IGP presided over a meeting of DI Khan Region Police officers. The RPO gave a detailed briefing to the IGP about the confronting challenges and the police steps taken for maintenance of law and order. The IGP in light of the briefing issued some necessary instructions to the police high-ups.