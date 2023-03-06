Koocha Risaldar bombing victims remembered

PESHAWAR: The Islami Tehreek Pakistan on Sunday sought justice for the families aggrieved by the suicide bombing at the mosque in Koocha Risladar in Qissa Khwani a year back which had claimed 72 lives and left scores of others injured.

In a statement issued by Zahid Ali Akhunzada, spokesman for Islami Tehreek Pakistan chief Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, said as many as 72 people lost lives and several others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted the worshipers at the Jamia Masjid at Koocha Risaldar during the Juma prayer on March 4, last year.

Remembering the victims, he said one year had passed to one of the worst acts of terror but the perpetrators of the crime and their facilitators were yet to be identified and punished.

“The affected families are yet to get justice,” he said while calling for a judicial probe to bring to justice those behind the act which left several families devastated. The statement said that had those behind the Koocha Rsiladar mosque bombing been arrested and punished, the Peshawar’s Police Lines bombing would have not happened.