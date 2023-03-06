ICRC official visits Paraplegic Centre

PESHAWAR: Francois Friedel, Programme Coordinator for Physical Rehabilitation of the International Red Cross (ICRC) from Geneva, Switzerland, visited the Paraplegic Centre along with his team.

On arrival, Francois Friedel was warmly received by Dr. Syed Mohammad Ilyas, CEO and the staff of PPC, said a press release.

The CEO briefed the guests about the achievements, changes and difficulties faced by the institution over the last 20 years, said an official communique

Francois Friedel appreciated the efforts of Dr Ilyas Syed and his team for reviving and further developing the health institution within a short period of time.

While recording his comments in the visitor’s book. He wrote: “I have come here after a long time. I’m very impressed with the evolution of the Paraplegic Center Peshawar. In particular, the multi-disciplinary approach here is very impressive. I congratulate you for such a wonderful performance for the neediest.” The Paraplegic Centre was established by the ICRC, which was handed over to the local team about 32 years ago.