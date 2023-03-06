Awareness needed to avoid spread of gastrointestinal infections, diarrhoea

Rawalpindi: After the rise in mercury levels particularly at day time, the population particularly children below five years of age and elderly people are at greater risk of contracting water and food-borne infections and according to health experts, it is so mainly because of the careless attitude of the public at the time of change in weather conditions.

It is important that every year, both the private and the public sector healthcare facilities register a trend of shifting of infections from respiratory tract infections to gastrointestinal problems along with water and food-borne infections before the advent of summer. Experts believe that the spread of diarrhoea and gastroenteritis can be avoided if people start taking necessary preventive measures well in time.

Health experts say that it is time to create awareness among the public on how to avoid water and food-borne infections commonly known as gastroenteritis. Gastrointestinal infections and diarrhoea put an extraordinary burden on public sector healthcare facilities in town every year soon after the setting in of summer.

The seasonal infections hit population at the time of change in weather conditions but people must be aware of the fact that these can be avoided by following simple precautionary measures, particularly by consuming safe drinking water and fresh food. Experts say that the winter season has passed and the leftover food may get contaminated if kept open for a longer period of time.

According to experts, the weather conditions in the next few days would not be suitable for keeping leftover food in open and it is time for individuals to consume food while fresh or if needed, refrigerate it properly as the weather is getting warmer. The foodstuff in open may become contaminated as hot and humid weather allows bacteria to grow faster. The food items being sold by vendors in unhygienic conditions may cause certain infections at the time. As the temperature is going up, the best option for individuals and children is to avoid bad dietary habits. Consumption of unsafe food items from vendors operating in open

in unhygienic conditions must be avoided.

Referring to the trend of health threats at the time of changes in weather conditions, health experts say that individuals may face a greater threat of gastroenteritis in the coming weeks. Experts say that an expected outbreak of gastroenteritis can be avoided if sufficient awareness is created among the public at the time.