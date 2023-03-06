Multi-coloured spring flowers becoming key attraction for citizens

Islamabad: With the ongoing spring season, a number of multi-coloured flowers around the capital city’s roads and its nurseries had become a key attraction for commuters where residents in large numbers are thronging nurseries to buy plants to enhance the beauty of lawns.

Spring season starts in February in Pakistan and is considered one of the most ideal weather for growing plans and flowers, said a worker in H-9 nursery while talking to media.

Colourful flowers adorn nurseries and roads which was attracting plant lovers towards themselves, said a resident. “With the start of this season demand for indoor and outdoor plants, flowers, and bulbs have been tremendously increased and surprisingly youngsters and old age people are taking a keen interest not only in traditional gardening in homes,” said a resident.

Horticulture exhibitions and Jashn-e-Baharan festivals are also helping people and nature enthusiasts closer to the beauty of nature, said a worker in Jasmine Garden Islamabad. A commuter in the park commented that my daughter is quite amused after seeing so many different kinds of flowers here in spring, especially alongside the roads of the capital city.

A student said that apart from beautification, flowers and roses in this season are a great source of recreation and entertainment for the residents. An owner of a local nursery near Jasmine Garden claimed that almost all varieties of flowers sale were being raised in the local nurseries, adding, a rush of buyers, including women and children, can be seen in the nurseries these days, especially on Sundays. A buyer woman said the prices of flower saplings were still beyond the purchasing capacity of the common man.

Nursery owners also added that Gezanea, Petunia, carnations and other flowers are suitable for the Spring season. “Most of the citizens buy Korean grass as it grows slowly and demands less care with a great carpeted look that suited Pakistan’s environment,” said a visitor in the nursery.