Elections of workers federation declared illegal

Islamabad: Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) has declared elections of the federation held in Lahore on March 4 as illegal and unconstitutional.

In a statement, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, General Secretary of the PWF said the National General Council (General Body) session held on the 4th of March in Lahore in which a new General Secretary has been elected is unconstitutional and illegal, as this matter is pending in National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC).

Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen said he is the constitutionally and legally elected General Secretary.

Yaseen said that in November last year, a meeting of the executive council of PWF decided that it will democratically hold elections at the regional and central level, and to do so all the regional leadership has already been formally notified to take all the necessary steps to hold elections at regional level which will be followed by elections at the National level, however, the powerful mafia wants to opt for selection rather than election, and the constitution of PWF does not and cannot allow this. He said the mafia which does not believe in democratically holding elections due to the fear of losing badly on the 4th March 2023 violate the constitution in contempt of the judgment of NIRC in which all national and regional leadership was suspended, keeping the judgment of NIRC holding the session of National General Council (NGC) is a violation and contempt of the

court orders and the ones responsible for carrying out this illegal act will be dealt with accordingly.