Provinces asked to develop vehicle fitness verification system

KARACHI: The federal government has directed provincial governments to develop and implement an online verification system for validating vehicle fitness certificates of all vehicles plying national highways to avoid increasing traffic accidents in the country.

The National Highway and Motorway police inspector general has written to all provincial transport departments, in which he cited a serious accident on February 19, near Kallar Kahar, Salt Range, on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), resulting in a loss of 15 precious lives. He narrated that as per the analysis of the accident, one of the main reasons was a mechanical fault in the bus i.e., brake failure.

The letter added that the Federal Ministry for Communications expressed serious concern about the accident and issued directions to take up the matter with all provincial transport departments for precautionary measures to avoid such accidents in future.

The IGP added that it was most important to develop and implement an online verification system for validating vehicle fitness certificates (VFC) where the NHMP should have access to the system.

Moreover, the process of issuance of VFC to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) as well as Heavy Transport Vehicles (HVS) should be made stringent and meaningful and loopholes be removed where quality physical inspection of vehicles should be mandatory. Furthermore, all PSVs and HTVs shall necessarily carry fitness certificates for traveling through motorways and highways.

The official letter concluded that the NHMP shall host an online Zoom meeting of all provincial stakeholders after coordinating a suitable date for soliciting suggestions and a threadbare discussion on the topic and in the light of it, transport departments may be issued directions to adopt and implement measures for VFCS to ensure safe journeys through roads.