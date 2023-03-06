CDWP approves Rs11.2bn for three health projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has recently approved three heath projects to facilitate the common people.

A state-of-the-art cancer hospital, National Police Hospital in the federal capital and upgradation of the Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore, worth Rs 11.258 billion were approved by the Central Development Working Party CDWP.

The establishment of Islamabad Cancer Hospital worth Rs 3.40b is a dire need of the hour keeping in view the rising number of cases. The hospital will be established in the city’s largest public sector hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Currently, the PIMS oncology department is the only government-owned cancer treatment facility.

The 200-bed cancer hospital was approved during the last PML-N tenure from (2013-2017) under Vision-2025. However, the previous government of PTI shelved the project as a result poor patients suffered.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates that more than 178,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed every year in Pakistan, and there are more than 200,8000 cancer deaths annually.

Less than 250 individuals have qualified in the country as trained medical or radiation oncologists. Pakistan has only one cancer specialist per 0.5m population. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, PAEC-NORI Hospital (semi-private), CMH, Rawalpindi, Shifa hospital and hospitals running under the supervision of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission are providing cancer treatment to patients of Islamabad and adjoining areas. However, poor people cannot afford the expensive treatment from the private sector.

It is noted that the country has 27 cancer treatment centres, a figure experts deem insufficient given the high number of cancer patients. Medical experts say Pakistan is facing a severe shortage of cancer treatment facilities and only 10,000 to 15,000 patients a year can be treated. They believe that unhealthy poor nutrition, lifestyle, rapid and unplanned urbanisation are some key factors responsible for an increased burden of cancer on poor people in the country.

Under the project, 200 beds will be set up in the hospital which include 75 for adult oncology, 25 beds for paeds; 25 beds for women oncology; 25 beds for ICU; 30 beds for private and 20 beds for emergency.

About 7,000 cancer patients annually will be treated in the facility expected to raise to 16,000 in 5-10 years’ time, an official of the health ministry said. The establishment of National Police Hospital at a cost of Rs 6.48b is another landmark project for ICT which had been promised by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal when was the interior minister in 2018.

Currently, there is no dedicated hospital for police personnel in ICT as they were compelled to get treatment at PIMS or Polyclinic hospital which is already preoccupied and catering to needs of people of AJK, GB, KP and FATA.

Inspector General of Police IGP (Islamabad) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated the decision and termed it a’ landmark’ decision for ICT police. “After the establishment of the hospital ICT police personnel will be able to get best medical treatment which was their dream,” remarked the IGP. The Ministry of Interior is the sponsoring agency of the project.

The project envisages the establishment of a 100-bed hospital to provide tertiary healthcare facilities to 12,000 personnel of the Islamabad police and the general population of ICT.

The scope of the project includes civil work for the construction of an eight-story hospital building, purchase of medical equipment, external development work, and establishment of PMU.

Similarly, the upgradation of the Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore, will cost Rs 1.37bn. The project envisages upgradation of the Radiology department of Shaikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute, Lahore, through procurement of new equipment and replacement of old/ obsolete radiology equipment. A total of 18 types of different equipment shall be procured including 1.5 Tesla MRI machine, 128 slice CT Scanner, Mobile X-rays etc.

Currently over 1,20,000 to 1,30,000 patients are provided services annually by the Radiology Department. The work-load of the department per annum includes about X-Rays: 72,000, fluoroscopic Procedures: 3,600, Doppler Ultrasounds: 10800, Routine Ultrasounds: 28000, CT Scans: 14,400, and MRI scans: 2810.

There will be substantial increase in provision of these services to the patients after completion of the project. Moreover, 30% of these patients entitled are the federal government employees and their dependent families.