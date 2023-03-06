 
By Our Correspondent
March 06, 2023

LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Rainfall was recorded only at Parachinar, Drosh, and Astore. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -05°C, while in Lahore, it was 14.4°C and maximum was 28.5°C.

