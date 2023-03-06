 
Monday March 06, 2023
Lahore

Full security being provided to cultural, sports events, says CCPO

By Our Correspondent
March 06, 2023

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore has said that the Lahore police is providing full security to all the cultural and sports activities, including the Spring Festival in the provincial capital.

More than 1,000 police officers have been deployed for the security of the festival and all related events. CCPO said that the safety of women and families participating in the ongoing festival in Jilani Park is the first priority.

