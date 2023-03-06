Millers concerned over wheat procurement policy

LAHORE: The huge difference between the current official wheat release price and minimum support price for upcoming crop may promote grain pilferage, said flour millers here Sunday.

The Progressive Flour Millers group has expressed serious reservations on the wheat procurement policy for marketing year 2023-24, which is scheduled to be launched by the Punjab Food Department on 10th march 2023,' said Muhammad Khaleeq Arshad and Majid Abdullah of the flour millers group.

They observed that the Punjab food department was issuing wheat to mills on Rs2,300 per 40kg whereas at the same time, the department will be procuring wheat from the farmers at the rate of Rs3,900 per 40kg. This evolving situation will lead to corruption at the hands of inefficient millers and the lower formations of the food department. The lucrative price differential of Rs1,600 per 40kg will exploit the situation. This will be the first time in history, when the department will be releasing the wheat to mills at low price than its new purchasing price. Ultimately, it may lead to malpractices, they stressed. Therefore, the Progressive Flour Millers group demanded the Punjab government increase the issuance price to millers immediately in order to have smooth market correction and put a stop to expected corruption opportunity for the inefficient millers and the black sheep in the department. Meanwhile, the millers group lauded the government's decision to increase the minimum support price to Rs3,900 per 40kg. However, they opined, this increase could have been more beneficial if announced at the time of cultivation rather than at harvesting time.