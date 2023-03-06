Prisoner dies in hospital

LAHORE: A Camp Jail prisoner died in Services Hospital during treatment on Sunday. The victim identified as Shahbaz, a resident of Jia Bagga, was transferred to Camp Jail in December 2021 in multiple cases. Officials said that Shahbaz was addicted to drugs and remained under treatment in the prison hospital several times. On Saturday, Shahbaz’s condition went critical, on which he was shifted to the Services Hospital where he expired. The body was shifted to the mortuary.
