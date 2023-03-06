Man commits suicide over poverty

LAHORE: A 60-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in the Sabzazar area on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Tahir, a resident of Liaqat Chowk, Sabzazar. Family sources said that Tahir had ended his life over poor domestic conditions. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue.

Robber: A robber was killed in a crossfire between the CIA Civil Line police and the robbers in the Gujarpura area on Sunday. A CIA police team raided a hideout near Karol Ghati in Gujarpura to arrest the robbers. The robbers fired indiscriminately at the police party, as a result, one of the robbers died by firing of his own accomplices while the policemen escaped unhurt. Police shifted the body to the morgue while the identity of the dead robber was yet to be made.

Three die in accident: Three people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a tractor-trolley in Lower Mall area on Sunday. The driver of the tractor-trolley fled away leaving his vehicle behind the scene. The victims were identified as Amjad, Sajjad Ahmed and Usman. The injured were admitted to hospital. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.

found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the limits of the Shahdara Town area on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying on the footpath on Maqbara Road, Shahdara Town and informed the police. The body was shifted to the morgue.