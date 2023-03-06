Azerbaijan-Armenia border clash leaves five dead

YEREVAN: An exchange of fire along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Caucasus left at least five dead on Sunday, officials said.

The countries have fought two wars that claimed thousands of lives for the control of Azerbaijan´s Armenian-populated enclave of Karabakh. “A sabotage group of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the car of a Passport and Visa Department of the police... three police officers were killed,” pro-Armenian separatist authorities said Sunday.

Azerbaijan´s defence ministry denied that version, saying its forces were trying to stop vehicles carrying weapons when “Azerbaijani servicemen were fired at, as a result of the exchange of fire on both sides there are dead and wounded.” It later said that two of its servicemen “became martyrs”. Armenia´s foreign ministry said Azerbaijan´s version was “absurd” and resulted from a “provocation planned in avance and instructed by the top leadership”. There has been a fragile truce between the neighbours since a 2020 war that left more than 6,500 dead and forced Armenia to cede territories it had controlled for decades.