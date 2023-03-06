Azerbaijan-Armenia border clash leaves five dead

YEREVAN: An exchange of fire along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Caucasus left at least five dead on Sunday, officials said.
The countries have fought two wars that claimed thousands of lives for the control of Azerbaijan´s Armenian-populated enclave of Karabakh. “A sabotage group of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the car of a Passport and Visa Department of the police... three police officers were killed,” pro-Armenian separatist authorities said Sunday.
Azerbaijan´s defence ministry denied that version, saying its forces were trying to stop vehicles carrying weapons when “Azerbaijani servicemen were fired at, as a result of the exchange of fire on both sides there are dead and wounded.” It later said that two of its servicemen “became martyrs”. Armenia´s foreign ministry said Azerbaijan´s version was “absurd” and resulted from a “provocation planned in avance and instructed by the top leadership”. There has been a fragile truce between the neighbours since a 2020 war that left more than 6,500 dead and forced Armenia to cede territories it had controlled for decades.
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to the deadly trafficking of migrants, a week after a boat...
OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso has put the North and parts of the Centre East region under curfew to aid the fight against...
GOMA, DR Congo: Thirty Burundian soldiers landed at Goma airport in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday...
TEHRAN: Iranian schoolgirls have again been targeted in poisoning attacks, media reports said Sunday, in a wave of...
PARIS: French trade unions are heading for what is expected to be a decisive showdown with President Emmanuel Macron...
DUBAI: Al-Qaeda on Sunday confirmed the death of a senior figure in the jihadist network’s Yemen branch in a...
Comments