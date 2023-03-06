Burundi troops land in DR Congo to take on rising militias

GOMA, DR Congo: Thirty Burundian soldiers landed at Goma airport in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday to join an international force helping Kinshasa tackle the rise of militias in the region.

The troops will be deployed as part of the regional force set up by the East African Community (EAC) countries to try to stem the advance of the M23 rebellion and disband the hundred or so armed groups that plague eastern DR Congo. The seven-nation EAC deployed troops late last year in the region.

The fighting in North Kivu province has displaced huge numbers of people and exacerbated tensions, with the DRC government accusing Rwanda of backing the M23 -- claims denied by Kigali but supported by the US and several Western nations. The militia re-emerged from dormancy in late 2021, subsequently occupying swathes of territory in North Kivu, including much of the region north of its capital Goma.