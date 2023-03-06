Senegal releases MP, activists protesting at Tunisian embassy

DAKAR: More than a dozen activists and a member of parliament arrested Saturday outside the Tunisian embassy in Senegal’s capital were released Sunday, a local official and a defence lawyer said.

Lawyer Moussa Sarr said 14 people including MP Guy Marius Sagna were arrested Saturday and held at the central police station after turning up to deliver letters of protest over recent violence against sub-Saharan Africans in Tunisia.

“Guy and the 13 others were released by the police at 5:00 am,” he told AFP on Sunday. On Saturday, he said they were “arrested for participating in a banned demonstration”. Sarr said two journalists had also been arrested but were immediately released. The incident followed international outcry over a wave of attacks against sub-Saharan Africans in Tunisia triggered by a February 21 tirade by Tunisian President Kais Saied.