Incomprehensible

Laws are made to regulate human behaviour in a society and if they are written in a way that cannot be easily understood by everyone, how can their purpose be accomplished? Lack of awareness of the law is quite common in our country. People are largely unaware of their rights, protections and duties under the law.This is one of the reasons behin our lawlessness.

English remains the written language of our laws, automatically making them inaccessible to the majority. Even if they were translated to Urdu or regional languages, our rampant illiteracy would prevent many from understanding them. There is an urgent need to both improve literacy rates and figure out a way of making laws and regulations more accessible to the people they are meant to govern. Without such efforts, a law-abiding society will remain a pipe dream.

Muhammad Ishaque Memon

Tando Muhammad Khan