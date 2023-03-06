Perks and theft

The circular debt is snowballing with each passing fiscal year. In order to tide it over, the government increases the per-unit price of electricity. One way to reduce the circular debt is to stop free or subsidized use of electricity by certain sectors.

Furthermore, there is a need to crack down on power theft, which is often carried out with the implicit or explicit approval of the authorities. These activities result in the ordinary citizen having to pay more for the same amount of power.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar