Perks and theft

The circular debt is snowballing with each passing fiscal year. In order to tide it over, the government increases the per-unit price of electricity. One way to reduce the circular debt is to stop free or subsidized use of electricity by certain sectors.
Furthermore, there is a need to crack down on power theft, which is often carried out with the implicit or explicit approval of the authorities. These activities result in the ordinary citizen having to pay more for the same amount of power.
Sayed GB Shah Bokhari
Peshawar
Laws are made to regulate human behaviour in a society and if they are written in a way that cannot be easily...
I am writing to raise the issue of mental health in Pakistan. Mental health is an essential component of overall...
I am writing to express my concern about the recent clash that took place at Punjab University. It was a distressing...
The recent construction happening on University Road has become a misery for people like myself whose daily commute...
The launch of our first digital census has brought the public education system to a grinding halt. The teachers have...
The people are being told that the country is going through a difficult time and, therefore, they must make...
Comments