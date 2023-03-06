The recent construction happening on University Road has become a misery for people like myself whose daily commute goes through that route. The space provided for vehicles is so narrow that it is always congested and no proper alternate route has been arranged.
There is no timeframe given regarding the completion of construction work along the road. The Sindh government needs to set a fixed date by which construction must be completed and, in the meantime, make plans for an alternate route.
Wania Akbar
Karachi
