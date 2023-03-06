 
close
Monday March 06, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Census duties

March 06, 2023

The launch of our first digital census has brought the public education system to a grinding halt. The teachers have been assigned the task of administering the census, putting teaching duties on hold.

Why are teachers being used as substitute census officials? There are plenty of unemployed who can be recruited and paid for this task

Ahmed Ali Korar

Nasirabad

Comments