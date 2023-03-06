Boycott collusion

This letter refers to the news report ‘Steelmakers bring down prices after ABAD boycott’ (March 2, 2023). As a result of this boycott, the manufacturers have brought down the price of steel to Rs271,000 from Rs345,000 per ton. The general impression is that currency depreciation is the main factor contributing towards price escalation.
However, the report also highlights the role of corporate cartels in exacerbating the problem. Securing an IMF loan is important, but if we fail to pay attention to problems such as price-fixing and collusion, it won’t be long before we need another bailout.
H Paswal
Islamabad
