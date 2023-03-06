CITY PULSE

Sukoon
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SA Noory. Titled ‘Sukoon’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
The March
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an exhibition by Changez Basir featuring images by Maazin Kamal. Titled ‘The March’, the show will run at District 19 until March 9. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
The Short Story
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahid Rassam. Titled ‘The Short Story’, the show will run at the gallery until March 9. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Women’s Day Special
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fauzia Khan, Shamsa Khalil Hasan and Noori Berdi. Titled ‘Women’s Day Special’, the show will run at the gallery from March 7 to March 13. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
Samsara
The Vasl Artists Association in collaboration with the Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tooba Ashraf. Titled ‘Samsara’, the show will run at the gallery from March 7 to March 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
