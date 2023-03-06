 
Monday March 06, 2023
Karachi

Woman’s body found hanging

By Our Correspondent
March 06, 2023

The body of a woman was found hanging in the North Karachi area on Sunday. The Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police said the body was found in a squatter settlement. The deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. She was identified as 25-year-old Al-Haram, wife of Tanvir. Police said they are yet to ascertain the facts about her death.

