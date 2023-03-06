Three suspects arrested

Three suspects were arrested in an injured state after an exchange of fire with police in the Zaman Town area of Korangi on Sunday. Police said the encounter took place between robbers and them near Coast Guard Chowrangi within the limits of the Zaman Town police station.

After an exchange of fire, three suspects were arrested in an injured condition. They were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The arrested suspects were identified as 27-year-old Majid, son of Abdul Shakoor, Ayub, 28, son of Jaffer, and Faisal, 24, son of Yaqoob.

Police added that one of their accomplices managed to escape. Three pistols, five snatched mobile phones and one motorcycle were seized from their possession. A case has been registered.