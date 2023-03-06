Action planned against scavengers throwing trash in nullahs

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has decided to take action against the scavengers who leave garbage outside the dustbins after sifting through the trash to find items that are of value to them.

The board has also decided to employ unorganised garbage collectors to collect trash door to door across Karachi. These collectors would be given jobs to fill the gap of sanitary workers in the board.

SSWMB Managing Director Imtiaz Ali Shah held a meeting on Saturday and ordered taking action under Section 144 against the scavengers who leave garbage outside the dustbins after sifting through the trash to find items that are of value to them.

The MD was informed that scavengers sift through the SSWMB’s dustbins in different parts of the city, and after collecting items that are of value to them, leave the garbage on the streets or dump them in the storm water drains, dirtying the streets and choking the drains.

The SSWMB said in its press statement that Section 144 can be imposed in the case of throwing garbage in and around nullahs, adding that action will be taken against scavengers or anyone else found throwing trash in drains or in their surroundings.

The MD said they will take notice against the traders who buy items from scavengers. He said assistant commissioners, deputy commissioners and the relevant police stations will also be taken on board after proper coordination. He requested people to file complaints against those who throw garbage in nullahs.