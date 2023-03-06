HU inaugurates world’s first endowed faculty chair in wisdom

The Habib University on Friday inaugurated the Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS) Endowed Faculty Chair in Wisdom & Humanities. Leading philanthropists, academicians, scholars and other personalities attended the event.

The establishment of the endowed faculty chair by Farzana and Zain Jeewanjee is indeed a testament to the Pakistani diaspora’s generosity and commitment to supporting the cause of higher education in Pakistan.

As an essential part of the academic ecosystem, the endowed faculty chair would help create a vibrant and intellectually stimulating environment for critical research and innovative teaching and promote interdisciplinary engagement, which would effectively contribute to the institution’s ongoing pursuit of academic excellence and provide support to exceptional scholars who can contribute to their respective fields. Keynote speaker Dr Sajjad Rizvi, director of the Centre for the Study of Islam at the University of Exeter, highlighted the importance of wisdom traditions and their relevance in the contemporary world.