Mugging victim gunned down

A man was gunned down over resisting the attempt to mug him in Karachi’s District Central on Sunday. The Federal B Industrial Area police identified the victim as 25-year-old Junaid, son of Ghulam Abbas.
Police said that unidentified motorcyclists had shot him dead during a mugging attempt. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). He was a resident of Shaheen Society in Block 12 of the Federal B Area.
Separately, 21-year-old Khan Waheed, son of Nadir, suffered a gunshot wound due to aerial firing in a wedding at the Toll Plaza on the Super Highway. The Gadap City police said the injured was taken to ASH.
