Latif Afridi praised for lifelong struggle for human rights, rule of law

Political leaders and rights activist on Sunday paid glorious tributes to lawyer and rights activist Abdul Latif Afridi at a condolence reference for him that was held at the Karachi Press Club.

Afridi, who also served as an MNA and the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was shot dead on January 16 at the bar room of the Peshawar High Court. Speakers at the condolence reference praised him for his struggle for human rights and democracy, saying that with his demise, the country had lost a powerful voice the advocated rule of the law.

The event was organised by the Sindh chapter of the National Democratic Movement (NDM). Afridi was a founding member of the NDM. Speakers said the late lawyer always stood for rule of the law and Constitution in his political and legal career. It was said that he strived to unite Pashtuns and raised voice for the marginalised and oppressed people.

Mohsin Dawar, NDM chairman and MNA, remembered Afridi as a man who always stood for the oppressed segments of society. “Afridi spent his life fighting against injustice. He raised his voice against the dictatorship of General Pervez Musharraf and also confronted the oppressive policies of the state,” the MNA said.

He remarked that the late rights activist was a voice for the voiceless. “He not only pursued cases of the missing persons but he also stood against enforced disappearances in the country. Hardly anyone can match his legal struggle against enforced disappearances,” Dawar said.

Leaders from the legal fraternity, including Sindh High Court Bar Association’s secretary general Amir Nawaz Waraich, Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed and Naeem Qureshi, in their speeches termed Afridi’s death an irreparable loss for Pakistan, especially for the legal community.

Others who spoke at the event included Awami Workers Party’s central leader and Pakistan Bar Council’s member Akhtar Hussain Advocate, Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazai, leaders of factions of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Sikandar Yousafzai and Bashir Mandokhel, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Qazi Tahir and Sindh NDM President Haji Muhamamd Sher. They paid homage to Afridi’s struggle for democracy and human rights in the country and said that the late politician had always followed the path which many others had no courage to tread on.