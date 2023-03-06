Rangers arrest three suspects involved in multiple street crime cases

The Sindh Rangers in a joint operation with police claimed to have arrested suspects involved in more than 2,000 street crime cases and drug peddling.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that its soldiers and policemen in a joint operation arrested three suspects involved in robberies, street crime, drug peddling and extortion in the Ghazi Goth area of Karachi.

A pistol, three snatched mobile phones, motorcycle and cash were also seized from the possession of the suspects who were identified as Lalay, Kashif and Abdul Rahman. The Rangers said the arrested men were involved in more than 2,000 robberies in different areas of Karachi and wanted by police in several FIRs.

During the investigation, the suspects reportedly confessed to being involved in extortion, robberies, drug peddling and spreading panic by firing. Lalay revealed that he was involved in robberies and was also a helper of dacoits.

He was also arrested in the past several times. The arrested suspects were handed over with arms, motorcycles and mobile phones to the police for legal action. The Rangers appealed to the public to immediately inform them about suspicious elements at their nearest check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Helper WhatsApp number 03479001111 through call

or SMS.

Meanwhile, the Rangers and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two suspects, Shabbir, alias Bhola, and Asmat, alias Tattu, in the Nusrat Bhutto Colony area of Karachi and found 12 kilogrammes of hashish and two mobile phones in their possession.

The suspects are brothers and drive rickshaws. During the interrogation, they reportedly confessed to supplying drugs in their rickshaws to different areas of Karachi for drug dealer Saifoor, alias Pappu. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the suspects who were handed over to the ANF for initiation of legal proceedings.