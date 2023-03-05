Ahsan wants review of Nawaz’s disqualification verdict

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has demanded that Nawaz Sharif disqualification decision should be reviewed in full court.

“We have respect for the judiciary but decisions are coming from certain specific judges against PMLN and in support of PTI,” he said this while talking to a private TV channel here Saturday.

When Nawaz Sharif was de-seated then he was not given the right to appeal, he added. He claimed Imran Khan dissolved assemblies so that system could collapse.

He held Imran has not dissolved KP and Punjab assemblies with good intent. No one is escaping election. Do they want to get hold such elections which gives rise to more conflicts, he questioned.