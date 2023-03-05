Aitzaz sees failure of Jail Bharo Tehreek behind Imran’s talks offer

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader Aitzaz Ahsen said on Saturday that Imran Khan had extended offer to hold dialogue to other parties with regard to general elections in the country instead of polls in two provinces.

While talking to a private TV channel, he said that Imran’s Jail Bharo Tehreek proved to be a failure and he might now be disappointed as the PTI leaders showed non-serious attitude to his Jail Bharo Tehreek.

The PTI leaders took over the police vans, showed up for photos and walked away. He said that Imran Khan should think about the attitude of the party leaders and activists.