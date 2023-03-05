Screening camps to be set up in Madaris next week: minister

LAHORE: Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said that medical screening camps would be set up in the Madaris and press clubs next week while around 52,000 jail inmates would be screened from March 12.

Dr Jamal Nasir was addressing the 10th Chief Executive Officers Health Conference held here on Saturday. Provincial Minister Specialised Healthcare Prof Javed Akram, Special Secretaries, DG Drugs Control, DG health services, chief drug controller and project directors of vertical programs, besides all CEOs health attended the conference.

Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has deplored the attitude of medical superintendents with patients and directed them to behave the ailing community with politeness and focus on redressing their problems on priority basis in a bid to improve the perception of health mechanism among the public. Dr Jamal Nasir asked the CEOs to ensure strict monitoring of health facilities regularly. He said that the department should have a patient-centric motto. He asked to display the list of medicines available in the hospitals at conspicuous places for awareness of the visiting patients.

Provincial Minister Specialised Healthcare Prof Javed Akram while addressing the second session of the conference said that primary and secondary healthcare need to strengthen its system at local level so that huge load of patients in the teaching hospitals could be reduced. Both the units of the health department should also work in unison to improve the perception of patients about the health mechanism.

He also stressed the need for seeking cooperation of the media for better image of this department. He maintained that doctors' staff college has been established to impart training about hospital and health management, besides media management to the MSs, CEOs and principals.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that in order to gauge the performance of the CEOs health, effective KPIs would be prepared in the light of vision of the both ministers soon. He said that CT scan facility is available in the THQ hospitals.