MBBS students urged to devote their lives to ailing humanity

LAHORE: White coat is not just a formality but also the beginning of a serious and difficult journey to devote your all energies for the service of humanity. This is a path of sacrifice, courage and sense of responsibility so the students of MBBS should always keep their goal in mind. Wearing a white coat means choosing to dedicate one’s life to save the lives of others. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute/AMC Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar expressed these views while addressing the students of MBBS new classes in Ameer Uddin Medical College affiliated with Lahore General Hospital on Saturday.