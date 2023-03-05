Punjab okays wheat purchase policy

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday granted approval for wheat purchase policy for 2023-24 and the wheat purchase campaign will start from 10th March in which the government will purchase 35 lakh metric tons of wheat.

The decision was taken in the 8th Cabinet meeting chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at Chief Minister Office on Saturday.

The Caretaker Cabinet took historic decisions to promote merit in the province and elimination of recommendation culture by relaxing rules in the departments and declaring null and void the decision to make inductions through departmental committees.

He was told that 395 centres will be set up to purchase wheat across the province. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the Cabinet Standing Committee for Wheat to review wheat purchase campaign on daily basis.

It was decided to give a mega relief to the male and female students travelling on Metro Bus service and Orange Line Metro Train during the meeting. The male and female students will be provided free travel facilities on the Metro Bus service and Orange Line Metro Train.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed Transport department to submit a summary at the earliest to provide free travel facility to the male and female students. The Cabinet by taking a praiseworthy and nice step for the labourers sought a plan to run Metro Bus service at 6:00 am in the morning instead of 6:30 am in the morning. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi remarked that thousands of labourers travel on the Metro Bus service and are supposed to reach at their place of work at 7:00 am. Thousands of labourers will be able to reach their destination points on time.

Approval was granted during the meeting for a plan to reduce Rs300 billion in the circular debt with regard to food operation of Food Department.

A Ministerial Committee has been constituted to review reduction of non-AC public transport fares. Approval was granted during the meeting to establish a Joint Coordination Committee for Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Murree Approval was also granted of three years audit reports of Punjab governments accounts by the Auditor General Of Pakistan. Approval was granted for the appointment of the post of Vice Chancellor Lahore Garrison University.

Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and concerned officials attended the meeting. Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal and Secretary Information attended the meeting via video link. CM grieved over traffic accident near Burewala Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss precious human lives in a traffic accident near Burewala. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that the injured should be provided best treatment facilities and further action should be taken after arresting the driver responsible for the accident. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi also sought a report about the accident.