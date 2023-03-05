Seven female community leaders given awards

LAHORE: In connection with the International Women’s Day 2023, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) organised 10th Amtul Raqeeb Awards ceremony at a local hotel here to recognise the contribution of female community leaders in development. This award has been conferred on seven recipients who availed PPAF-supported initiatives for their self-advancement and became inspiration for the overall socio-economic development in their respective areas.

The PPAF Amtul Raqeeb Awards is an annual event of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and a token of honour and recognition of the resilient and hardworking women from PPAF’s programme areas. These exceptional women have exhibited a great deal courage and worked tirelessly for the well-being of their families and local communities. Despite facing various adversities including female specific mobility related challenges in the far-flung areas, these community leaders emerged as a role model for other women and girls in their localities.

PPAF held the first Amtul Raqeeb Award ceremony in 2012. Hailing from different regions of the country, Hadeeqa Babar Masih from Muslim Bagh, Balochistan, Samavia Asif from Toba Tek Singh, Punjab, Amna Bibi from Mianwali, Punjab, Mahjabeen from Bahawalpur, Punjab, Almas Haider, from Karachi, Sindh, Farzana Memon, from Matiari, Sindh, and Amna Bibi Dera Ismael Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the winners of this year’s Amtul Raqeeb Award in recognition of their hard work and determination to achieve economic empowerment despite facing all kinds of societal odds.