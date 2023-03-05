Turkiye’s pro-Kurdish party calls for opposition unity after split

ISTANBUL: A leader of Turkiye’s pro-Kurdish party called on the opposition to unite on Saturday, a day after a separate six-party alliance aiming to defeat President Tayyip Erdogan splintered over who should run for president in May elections.

“We call on all social and political opposition to unite around the goals of democracy, justice and freedom in order to raise hope,” co-leader Mithat Sancar said after an extraordinary meeting of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) senior ranks. In a shock move on Friday seen to boost Erdogan’s re-election prospects, the centre-right nationalist IYI Party quit the largest opposition bloc, the Nation Alliance, over the other five parties’ choice of presidential candidate.

The third-biggest party with 12% support nationally, the HDP is not part of the alliance. But in 2019 its mainly Kurdish supporters helped the alliance win upset mayoral elections in Istanbul, Ankara and other cities.