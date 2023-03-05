Paris airports hit by border control IT outage

BOBIGNY, France: A computer glitch at Paris´ main Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports hobbled border controls on Saturday, causing long queues for passengers.

“A national breakdown of border police currently affects checkpoints at the departure and arrival of Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly. An extension of the waiting time is to be expected,” Paris Airports tweeted.

It was not immediately clear if other airports or sectors were affected.

Images posted on social media showed large queues of passengers waiting at Paris airport checkpoints, with some sitting on the floor.

By 2:00 pm (1300 GMT), the computer system in question was working again, the interior ministry said.