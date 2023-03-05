Oxygen plant blast kills five in Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: At least five people were killed and dozens were injured in an explosion at an oxygen plant outside Bangladesh´s port city of Chittagong on Saturday, officials said.
The blast rocked the oxygen unit of the Sheema steel re-rolling mill in the industrial town of Sitakunda at around 4:30 pm (1030 GMT), trapping “many workers” inside the plant, local police chief Tofael Ahmed said.
“The fire brigade has doused the fire and they rescued the people from the plant,” he added.
District administrator Mohammad Fakhruzzaman told AFP at least five people were killed in the explosion and another 25 people were injured.
Kidnappings are common in Mali, which has been battling a security and political crisis
TEHRAN: Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls across five provinces were hospitalised on Saturday in a new wave of suspected...
NORTHEAST SYRIA: The nearly eight-year-old US deployment to Syria to combat Islamic State is still worth the risk, the...
LONDON: Britain is preparing for a late blast of cold next week that could mark the start of an unusually chilly...
TEHRAN: UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday he had “constructive” talks with Iranian...
ISTANBUL: A leader of Turkiye’s pro-Kurdish party called on the opposition to unite on Saturday, a day after a...
Comments