Spanish police protest ‘gag law’ reform

MADRID: Thousands of Spanish police took to the streets of Madrid on Saturday, angered by a bid to scrap a controversial law that bans unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger.

An estimated 4,000 demonstrators rallied alongside right-wing politicians outside the Congress of Deputies, where the proposed reform is under consideration.

The bill from left wing parties concerns a so-called “gag law” passed in 2015 under the previous right-wing administration. Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offence, carrying the risk of fines between 600 and 10,400 euros (between $640 and $11,075).

The demonstrators argue the proposed reform could remove protection for police and security forces and endanger public security. “When my colleagues are filmed and the videos are manipulated and distorted on social media and go viral, it can prove fatal for their personal lives,” said Miguel Gomez, president of Jusapol, the group that called the rally.