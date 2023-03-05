Saudi Arabia executes two men amid death penalty spike

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday put to death two men, including one convicted of attempting to blow up an oil facility, bringing to six the number of executions this year, state media reported.
The second man was convicted of forcibly committing “an obscene act of sodomy” on minors, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The executions, both in the western Makkah region, came three days after authorities in the southwestern Baha region put to death four men accused of kidnapping and killing another man.
They are the first cases of capital punishment this year in the kingdom, which executed 147 people last year -- more than double the 2021 figure of 69, according to AFP tallies.
Kidnappings are common in Mali, which has been battling a security and political crisis
TEHRAN: Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls across five provinces were hospitalised on Saturday in a new wave of suspected...
NORTHEAST SYRIA: The nearly eight-year-old US deployment to Syria to combat Islamic State is still worth the risk, the...
LONDON: Britain is preparing for a late blast of cold next week that could mark the start of an unusually chilly...
TEHRAN: UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday he had “constructive” talks with Iranian...
ISTANBUL: A leader of Turkiye’s pro-Kurdish party called on the opposition to unite on Saturday, a day after a...
Comments