Saudi Arabia executes two men amid death penalty spike

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday put to death two men, including one convicted of attempting to blow up an oil facility, bringing to six the number of executions this year, state media reported.

The second man was convicted of forcibly committing “an obscene act of sodomy” on minors, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The executions, both in the western Makkah region, came three days after authorities in the southwestern Baha region put to death four men accused of kidnapping and killing another man.

They are the first cases of capital punishment this year in the kingdom, which executed 147 people last year -- more than double the 2021 figure of 69, according to AFP tallies.