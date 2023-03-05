Iraq issues arrest warrants in ‘heist of the century’

BAGHDAD: Iraq´s judiciary issued arrest warrants on Saturday for four former officials who are accused of facilitating the theft of $2.5 billion in public funds in one of the country´s biggest-ever corruption scandals.
An investigating judge in Baghdad has “issued arrest warrants for four senior officials of the former government”, the government´s anti-corruption agency said in a statement.
The four men, who include a former finance minister and staff members of former prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, are all living outside the country, according to an official at the agency who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The warrants do not name any of the officials, but according to the official, they are former finance minister Ali Allawi, the director of cabinet Raed Jouhi, personal secretary Ahmed Najati, and adviser Mushrik Abbas.
Allawi, a respected politician and academic, resigned in August last year. When the scandal broke a few months later, he denied all responsibility.
