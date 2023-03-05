Man killed in ‘motorcyclist’ blast

TANK: A man was killed when explosives reportedly planted in his bike went off at Kari Haider area in Tank district, a police official said on Saturday.

District Police Officer of Tank Waqar Ahmad told reporters that the explosives had been planted in the motorcycle.

He said the slain man was identified as Hekmatuallah, who was a resident of the Kari Haider area in Tank district.

He said the police had launched investigations into the incident. He said the motorcycle was also destroyed in the blast.

The DPO said the man was returning from Tank when the explosives planted in his bike went off at Kari Haider area, killing him on the spot.

He said the cops arrived at the scene after the blast to collect evidence. He said that the police were collecting more information about the background of the man killed in the blast.