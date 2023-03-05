Body of youth recovered from Kabul River

NOWSHERA: The body of an unknown youth was recovered from the Kabul River at Malikabad in Jehangira point on Saturday.

The Akora police were informed by someone that a body was lying on the bank of Kabul River at Malikabad in Jehangira point.

The police party rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Qazi Hussain Ahmad medical Complex.

The police said that the unidentified accused had strangulated the youth with his muffler and then threw the body to the Kabul River, which got ashore at Malikabad in Jehangira.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, unknown robbers snatched the money of his father from a youth at gunpoint

Chongi Chowk in Nowshera Kalan and fled away in

their car.

Faraz Paracha told the cops of the Nowshera Kalaan Police Station that he had withdrawn the pension of his father from the bank and was coming back home when unknown car riders snatched the money from him at gunpoint.

Despite the complainant’s insistence to register the first information report of the incident, the police registered a daily

report.