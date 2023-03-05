Body of youth recovered from Kabul River

NOWSHERA: The body of an unknown youth was recovered from the Kabul River at Malikabad in Jehangira point on Saturday.
The Akora police were informed by someone that a body was lying on the bank of Kabul River at Malikabad in Jehangira point.
The police party rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Qazi Hussain Ahmad medical Complex.
The police said that the unidentified accused had strangulated the youth with his muffler and then threw the body to the Kabul River, which got ashore at Malikabad in Jehangira.
The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
Meanwhile, unknown robbers snatched the money of his father from a youth at gunpoint
Chongi Chowk in Nowshera Kalan and fled away in
their car.
Faraz Paracha told the cops of the Nowshera Kalaan Police Station that he had withdrawn the pension of his father from the bank and was coming back home when unknown car riders snatched the money from him at gunpoint.
Despite the complainant’s insistence to register the first information report of the incident, the police registered a daily
report.
TANK: A man was killed when explosives reportedly planted in his bike went off at Kari Haider area in Tank district,...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has lamented that despite passing several bills in the parliament for...
WANA: Peace Volleyball Tournament was inaugurated in Azam Warsak area of Lower South Waziristan district on...
BANNU: Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Saturday said efforts were being made to provide latest...
WANA: A jirga of local elders and the police made joint efforts to resolve a land dispute between the members of two...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University conducted special centralised test for admissions in various BS programmes on...
Comments