Land dispute resolved in South Waziristan

WANA: A jirga of local elders and the police made joint efforts to resolve a land dispute between the members of two rival tribes in South Waziristan tribal district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Marwat and tribal elders in South Waziristan made efforts to end the enmity and help restore peace in the district.

There was a land dispute between two tribes in Wana for years.

The parties embraced each other in the presence of DPO, political leaders and tribal elders and pledged to live like brothers in future.

The DPO said the police would continue to play its role in resolving disputes in order to eliminate hatred and promote peace and brotherhood.

“We must not indulge in rivalries and let our younger generation acquire knowledge,” he said, adding that efforts were being made to resolve disputes through

jirgas.

At the end, the prayers were offered for the peace, prosperity and brotherhood of the country.

Later, the elders from the two tribes came to the office of District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Marwat to express their gratitude and pledge that they would cooperate with the police to solve the tribal disputes.

They said the police and the tribal elders would work together to end disputes among the local people.