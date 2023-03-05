KMU holds test for admissions to various programmes

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) conducted special centralised test for admissions in various BS programmes on Saturday.

A press release said that a total of 796 candidates participated in the test. The result of the test will be declared within 48 hours and can be seen on the official website of KMU (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk).

The test was conducted in KMU’s main campus in Peshawar in which 796 students participated. It is essential to keep in mind that for admission to all

allied health sciences programs affiliated with KMU, it is mandatory for

every student to appear in KMU-CAT, without which no institute is allowed

to take admission in any discipline.

Meanwhile, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq has said that the purpose of conducting the test was to save the future of those students aspiring for admission in allied

health sciences programs, who, for whatever reason were not able to participate in the previous tests of KMU and now they were facing difficulties in admissions to KMU-affiliated institutes.

He said that private institutes of allied health sciences affiliated with KMU are main stakeholders, adding that the decision to hold the recent special KMU-CAT was taken at the request of the private sector, which would give them an opportunity to fill their vacant seats.