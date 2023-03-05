SACM Haroon to perform duties sans perks, privileges

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Pir Haroon Shah announced on Saturday that he will perform his duties without salary and other benefits despite being entitled to them.

He said he took this decision keeping in mind the current financial situation in the country.

Pir Haroon said he has accepted to be a part of the provincial caretaker cabinet with the spirit of public service and cannot burden the government by taking salary and benefits.