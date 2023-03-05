Distinction

PESHAWAR: Mansoor Khan, MPhil scholar in Department of Physics,Malakand University has successfully defended his MPhil thesis under supervision of Dr Muhammad Javed & Co-supervison of Habib ur Rehman at University of Malakand.

The External Examiner was Dr Hazrat Ali from Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Abbottabad. The candidate defended his thesis at a ceremony on campus.