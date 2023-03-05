PMLN united in Hazara, says ex-minister

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central vice-president and former federal minister, Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Saturday said that his party was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

“I have never developed any differences with my party and its leadership and am not going to launch any political party in the country,” he told reporters here.

Sardar Yousuf said that a propaganda was being disseminated against him and that he was going to launch a political party in the name of the ‘Hazara Democratic Party,’ which was totally rubbish and had no ground.

“I vehemently refute and denounce such propaganda against me and my party, PMLN and those behind such drive would be taken to the court of law if they continued to proceed ahead in the same manners,”

he said.

The former federal religious minister said that no meeting of political personalities as being propagated by the anti-PMLN elements was held elsewhere in the federal capital,” Sardar Yousuf said.