Use of modern technology for roads’ maintenance stressed

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a workshop on Saturday highlighted the importance of using modern technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and road condition monitoring systems, and said this would help in optimal use of the developmental budget in the province.

They said that construction and reconstruction of new and existing roads had always remained a major part of the annual development budget, adding that timely maintenance of the existing roads not only extended their lifespan but also saved money.

They said the Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PkHA) and the Communications and Works Department had started using latest technology to monitor and maintain road network in the province.

They said that manual detection and observation methods were time-consuming and involved high costs.

The Communications and Works Department had organized the workshop.

The speakers said the C&W department was the first government department in the country to introduce the latest technology to monitor the road network in the province. They added the department used artificial intelligence to detect deterioration in the condition of the roads.

They said that the department was also one of the first government departments to use e-bidding to introduce transparency.

The speakers stated that roads and highways played a vital role in the growth and prosperity of a country.

The participants further said that the availability of such important data about the roads network in the province was not only the need of the hour but it would also enable the C&W department to make roads maintenance plans in the upcoming ADP.

Chief Engineer Zulfiqar Ali and Chief Executive Officer of Muhammad Ibrahim Associates, Engineer Jawad Dayar Khan distributed certificates and shields among the participants.

Chief engineers of different regions including Engineer Shakir Habib, Zulfiqar Ali, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Shahzad Afzal Khan and others participants said that the technology would enable an optimal use of the development budget for effective maintenance of roads and improve transparency as well.